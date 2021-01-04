Michigan Officials Report 4,992 New COVID-19 Cases, 80 Deaths

Michigan health officials are reporting 4,992 new cases of the coronavirus and 80 additional COVID-19 deaths.

Michigan has now had 502,119 total confirmed coronavirus cases and 12,678 COVID-19 deaths.

Monday’s confirmed daily case count represents new referrals of confirmed cases since Saturday, Jan. 2.

Saturday the state was at 497,127 confirmed cases with 12,598 deaths.

“Since the first cases of COVID-19 were recorded in Michigan, the vast majority of Michiganders have done their part to protect themselves, their families, and our frontline workers and small business owners. Now, there is hope on the horizon,” Governor Gretchen Whitmer said in a statement Monday. “My administration, led by Chief Medical Executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, has been working with local health officials and health care providers to begin distributing the safe and effective vaccine, starting with our most vulnerable populations like health care workers and skilled nursing home residents and staff. We must remember that it will take some time for the vaccine to be widely available to all Michiganders, and until then, we must continue to do our part to keep ourselves and our fellow Michiganders safe. That means masking up, practicing safe social distancing, and avoiding indoor gatherings where the virus can easily spread from person to person.”

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is providing weekly updates on the number of people who have recovered from COVID-19. These numbers are updated every Saturday.

As of December 30, 363,611 are being reported as recovered in Michigan.

The state defines ‘recovered’ as the number of persons with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis who are alive 30 days post-onset (or referral date if onset is not available).

For the latest coronavirus news, vaccine information and additional resources, click here.