Gov. Whitmer Signs Bills to Bring COVID-19 Relief to Entertainment Venues

Part of the bills Governor Whitmer signed on Tuesday bring some relief to entertainment venues that coronavirus restrictions shut down.

$3.5 million is set aside from the Michigan Strategic Fund for grants to entertainment venues like theaters and concert halls with a maximum of $40,000 per venue.

The City Opera House in Traverse City says they and other venues desperately need this funding to stay afloat.

“When the rules come out about this grant so to speak, we’ll be applying for it because we’ve basically, our doors have been shuttered since last march. We were able to do a few things over the course of the winter, but that got shut down again in the last round of shutdowns,” said Diana Baribeau, Executive Director of City Opera House.

Governor Whitmer is expected to release more information about how to apply for these grants in the coming weeks.