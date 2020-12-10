What’s Happening in Northern Michigan: Free Ski Weekend, Candlelight Hike, Christmas Dinner

If you’re looking for some fun ways to get outside, while staying socially distanced, we have some fun December events lined up for you.

Courtney Sheffer from the West Michigan Tourist Association has the details in this week’s What’s Happening in Northern Michigan.

Free Ski Weekend

Treetops Resort, The Gaylord Area Tourism Bureau, and area hotels welcome winter with a Free Ski Weekend December Dec 18-19.

Overnight guests at Treetops and other participating Gaylord hotels will receive a free lift ticket voucher, valid for a day of skiing or snowboarding. For those new to the slopes, Treetops Resort will also be offering free “Learn to Ski Clinics” on Saturday.

Charlevoix Candlelight Hike

Visit Charlevoix for a Candlelight Hike on Friday evenings from December 18 through February 26 to enjoy snowshoeing, hiking, or cross-country skiing on candle-lit trails.

Bundle up and hit the trails on this self-guided journey and follow the candlelight path, which ends with hot chocolate around a roaring fire.

Black Star Farms Christmas Dinner

Let Black Star Farms take care of your Christmas dinner this year. Their talented culinary team has created a holiday feast, complete with locally-sourced ingredients, for you to enjoy in your own home.

They’ve also selected some of their favorite wines which will pair perfectly with the meal to enhance your holiday dining experience. Orders can be placed online now and picked up December 23.