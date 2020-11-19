Married in the Mitten: Brengman Brothers Winery

This year has brought many obstacles leaving some brides and grooms to rethink their wedding plans. This includes their venue and guest list. For those

who were still looking to get hitched during these interesting times, some opted for a more intimate setting, like a micro-wedding. Thankfully, Brengman Brothers Winery in Traverse City were able to accommodate these updated ceremonies and receptions with their beautiful spaces.

From 20 to 250 guests, your party could be held outside on their glorious grounds, or their cozy tasting room. They have many options to fit the needs of the bride and groom, including tents, fire pits, and plenty of photo-ops.

Brengman Brothers Winery also provides a wonderful selection of wines to complement your event.

