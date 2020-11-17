Michigan Breaks Down COVID-19 Numbers for Individual Hospitals

The state of Michigan is now breaking down how many COVID-19 patients are in each individual hospital.

The state says it has expanded the data it releases to the public because of new federal requirements. The data, found by scrolling to bottom of this web page on Michigan.gov, is updated every Friday.

The state’s number breakdown also shows ICU and bed occupancy. But it’s important to note bed occupancy numbers include all total patients, not just those with COVID-19.

State wide, bed occupancy is at 74%, a number that reiterates what Michigan hospitals said in a press conference last week: Michigan is in the middle of a clear public health crisis.

Many hospitals downstate are floating at a 80% bed occupancy or higher. MidMichigan Medical Center in Gratiot, a rural area, is already at 100% bed occupancy with just 16 COVID-19 patients and 2 in the ICU.

In Northern Michigan, bed occupancy numbers are not quite as high. Munson Medical Center in Traverse City is the highest at 68% bed occupancy.

Here is a sample of the numbers from hospitals in Northern Michigan (updated by the state on Nov. 13).

Helen Newberry Joy Hospital: 2 patients, 0 in ICU—18%bed occupancy

Kalkaska Memorial Health Center: 0 patients, 0 in ICU—13%bed occupancy

Mackinac Straits Hospital: 0 patients, 0 in ICU—7% bed occupancy

McLaren Northern Michigan, Petoskey: 28 patients, 28 in ICU—47% bed occupancy

McLaren Central Michigan Hospital: 3 patients, 2 in ICU—31% bed occupancy

MidMichigan Medical Center, Alpena: 8 patients, 1 in ICU—37% bed occupancy

MidMichigan Medical Center, Clare: 3 patients, 0 in ICU—24% bed occupancy

MidMichigan Medical Center, Gladwin: 7 patients, 0 in ICU—33% bed occupancy

MidMichigan Medical Center, Midland: 62 patients, 12 in ICU—71% bed occupancy

MidMichigan Medical Center, West Branch: 9 patients, 0 in ICU—24% bed occupancy

Munson Cadillac: 16 patients, 14 are in ICU—92% bed occupancy

Munson Healthcare Charlevoix Hospital: 1 patient, 0 in ICU—32% bed occupancy

Munson Healthcare Manistee Hospital: 0 patients, 0 in ICU—23% bed occupancy

Munson Medical Center, Traverse City: 49 patients, 28 in ICU—68% bed occupancy

Otsego Memorial Hospital: 0 patients, 0 in ICU—39% bed occupancy

Spectrum Health, Big Rapids: 12 patients, 1 in ICU—53% bed occupancy

Spectrum Health, Ludington: 10 patients, 5 in ICU—45% bed occupancy

Spectrum Health, Reed City: 0 patients, 0 in ICU—0% bed occupancy

UP Health System, Marquette: 34 patients, 11 in ICU—65% bed occupancy

War Memorial Hospital, Sault Ste. Marie: 4 patients, 3 in ICU—51% bed occupancy