Traverse City Central High School Moves to Remote Learning for 2 Days Due to COVID-19 Case

Traverse City Area Public Schools reported a positive COVID-19 case connected to Traverse City Central High School.

They will hold remote learning days both Wednesday and Thursday to give the Grand Traverse County Health Department time to do contact tracing.

The district also reported a possible exposure site at an East Middle School volleyball game.

If you were at the LEAP volleyball game between West Middle school and East Middle School on Oct. 12, the health department says you should monitor for symptoms.

