Peace Ranch Helps Veterans With PTSD

9&10 News is your Veterans Resource Station.

This month, we’re talking about a nontraditional way to help treat post-traumatic stress disorder or PTSD Some estimates show upwards of 20% of veterans suffer from some form of it.

Peace Ranch near Traverse City uses what’s called equine therapy for veterans or anyone who suffers from PTSD.

Mental health professionals use horses, along with a calm, relaxing farm atmosphere to help sufferers deal with the stresses related to the disorder. Some of the symptoms include things like flashbacks, nightmares, a loss of interest in life and daily activities and distancing from others.

While equine therapy may not be for everyone, it could help when traditional methods may not be working.

Peach Ranch Executive Director Jackie Kaschel said, “When they come out here, the sensory rich environment helps all of that ‘n-n-n-n-n-n’ to just calm down and that feels like relief. And that’s without any drugs or anything like that.”

“You can’t make a horse do anything. You have to connect with them and by connecting with them, hopefully you can take that on with your other relationships,” said Vietnam Veteran Allen Greenman.

Peace Ranch is always in need of volunteers and donations.

If you would like to help, click here.