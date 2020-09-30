RECAP: 1st 2020 Presidential Debate

Both President Trump and former Vice President Biden’s campaigns are looking ahead following the first of three presidential debates.

As expected, the long-awaited first debate proved to be a heated affair. Neither nominee wasted any time trying to score points.

The debate held on the campus of case Western Reserve University proved to be a clash of not only policy, but personality. It was the first time President Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden faced off in a debate.

Moderator Chris Wallace asked the two nominees questions on six topics—including the recent Supreme Court vacancy. President Trump said, as president, he has the right to present his nominee.

“We won the election, elections have consequences, we have the Senate, we have the White House, and we have a phenomenal nominee respected by all…We won the election, and therefore we have the right to choose her and very few people knowingly would say otherwise.”

Biden said the American people should get to “choose” who replaces Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg based on how they vote in the 2020 election.

“What’s at stake is the President’s made clear he wants to get rid of the Affordable care Act. He’s been running on that he ran on that and he’s been governing on that. He’s in the Supreme Court right now trying to get rid of the Affordable Care Act,” Biden said.

Another major topic of the debate was the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

“He knew it was a deadly disease. What did he do? He’s on tape as acknowledging he knew it. He said he didn’t tell us or give people a warning of it, because he didn’t want to panic the American people. You don’t panic, he panicked,” Biden said.

President Trump said, “We got the gowns, we got the masks, we made ventilators, you wouldn’t have made ventilators, and now we are weeks away from the vaccine.”

The nominees also fielded questions on race relations, the economy, absentee voting, and climate change.

Reporter David Lyden spoke with Republican and Democratic Party representatives in Grand Traverse County to hear their thoughts on Tuesday night’s debate.