Grand Traverse County Republican and Democratic Parties Take In First Presidential Debate

Tuesday’s debate was one of the most highly anticipated ever and had people tuning in across northern Michigan.

Grand Traverse County Republicans gathered Tuesday night to watch the first presidential debate, impressed with what they heard from President Trump.

“I think the president came out obviously swinging, right from the start it was a strong performance and I think the most important take away with in the first 20 minutes or so of the debate is the president has called the democratic candidate on the policy platform,” said Chair, Haider Kazim.

The Grand Traverse County Democratic Party chose not to hold a watch party, but still kept a close eye on the debate.

“We are proud of former Vice President Biden, and after spending today, part of this afternoon with Dr. Jill Biden in Traverse City today, I think we know Joe Biden cares about people. I’m proud of him and us as the Grand Traverse Democrats certainly, certainly support him,” said Chair, Chris Cracchiolo.

This is the first of three debates between the presidential candidates, and the final impact on the race remains to be seen, both sides know a lot can happen and change in the final month before Election Day.

“I heard one report this morning that there’s really only about 3 percent undecided voters so they to be true, this overall has little impact,” said Cracchiolo.

“Obviously there are a lot of voters still out there waiting to see and make a decision, and we hope that when they listen to these debates and the case that’s made by President Trump,” said Kazim.