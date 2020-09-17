Cadillac Jaycees Hosts Race Event to Support Local Animal Shelters

Lace up your shoes, and help support our four legged friends and community events. The Cadillac Jaycees are holding the first Running 4 Paws Virtual 5k.

Regristration is only $35, and it comes with a Running 4 Paws shirt, medal and race bib. The event is happening now through the end of the month of September. You can walk or run the event and wherever and whenever you want in that time frame.

Proceeds will help animal shelters and support local projects like, Coats for Kids, which buys brand new coats for local kids in need.

Click here for more information.