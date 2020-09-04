MTM On The Road: 13th Annual Patriot Golf Day Shootout Kicks Off

Friday kicks off the 13th Annual Patriot Golf Day Shootout at Treetops Resort in Gaylord.

The event raises funds for the Folds of Honor Foundation. It’s a group that provides scholarships to families of wounded or fallen soldiers.

In addition to the great golfing that will happen this weekend, they’ll also be some delicious food that is served.

The shootout includes: unlimited golfing, three nights lodging, opening ceremony and concert, two lunches, one memorable dinner, and a weekend filled with patriotism.

Our On The Road crew, Gabriella and Stephanie, are talking with organizers about how they got ready for this year’s event.