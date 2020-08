Detroit Remembers Those Who Died of COVID-19

Detroit has a new public memorial honoring those who have died of COVID-19.

It features 900 faces on billboards, which line a bridge where 15 funeral processions will be driving past on Monday.

The processions will be paying tribute to the nearly 1,500 who have died citywide, so far.

Detroit Arts and Culture Director Rochelle Riley, says “Look at those faces that represent the spirit of Detroit.”