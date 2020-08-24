Health Department of Northwest Michigan, Michigan National Guard Offering Pop-Up COVID-19 Testing

Two pop-up coronavirus testing sites are coming to Northern Michigan.

The first is Wednesday, Aug. 26 in Petoskey at the Emmet County Fairgrounds.

On Thursday, Aug. 27, it is being offered at the East Jordan Middle School parking lot.

Testing runs both days from 10 a.m. to 3 pm. and is a joint effort between the Health Department of Northwest Michigan and the Michigan National Guard.

No appointment or referral is needed.

Emmet County Fairgrounds address: 1129 Charlevoix Ave, Petoskey Mi 49770.

East Jordan Middle School parking lot address: 813 Porter Street (old East Jordan Auto Parts), East Jordan, MI 49727