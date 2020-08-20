Happy Healthy Home: Educational Products for our Little Learners

Kids around the state are getting ready to head back to the classroom or their at-home learning pods. Lifestyle guru, Emily Richett gives us reviews of the latest and greatest back-to-school products to start the school year off right.

Here are her recommendations:

Play Osmo: Digital learning games that inspire creativity and education

Dash into Learning: Activities and resources to help kids’ read from an early age

Lit League: Book-themed activity boxes

Anchored Women Homeschool Planner: Fully customizable homeschooling planner

Splendid Spoon Meal Delivery: Plant-based, ready-to-eat meal delivery service with smoothies, grain bowls, and soup

Smile Window Learning Lovey Masks: Face masks with a translucent window for easy lip-reading and to encourage clear communication.

For more information, links to these products, and more helpful lifestyle tips and tricks from Emily Richett, click here.