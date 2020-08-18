North Carolina University Cancels in-Person Classes 1 Week After Opening

There are now increasing concerns of COVID-19 spreading as college students are returning back to campus.

Ten states are experiencing rising COVID-19 cases, and deaths due to the virus are up in nine states.

Within one week of in-person classes starting at University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, they are already getting moved to online learning.

Right now, 526 UNC students are in isolation or quarantine because of the coronavirus. More than half the country is reporting infection rates over 5%.

Health officials are advising schools to not open unless rates are lower than 5%.