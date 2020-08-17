Enter for a Chance to Win a Mackinac Island Weekend Escape

A Northern Michigan Summer wouldn’t be complete without a stop to ‘the island’!

Enter for your chance to win a relaxing Mackinac Island Weekend Escape, enjoying all the island has to offer from our participating sponsors.

9&10 News along with the Grand Hotel, Star Line Ferry, Mackinac Island Carriage Tours, Inc, Pink Pony at the Chippewa Hotel and Original Murdick’s Fudge are coming together to give away a 2 day escape any Michigander would love!

One lucky winner and their guest will receive:

(2) Round trip ferry passes for Star Line Ferry

2 night stay for (2) guests at the world renowned, Grand Hotel

Dinner for (2) on arrival day at the Grand Hotel

-Breakfast and dinner for (2) on the second day at Grand Hotel

-Breakfast for (2) on departure day at Grand Hotel

Narrated, scenic and historic horse-drawn public carriage tour with Mackinac Island Carriage Tours, Inc for (4)

(4) Admission passes to the “Wings of Mackinac” Butterfly Conservatory from Mackinac Island Carriage Tour, Inc

Lunch for (4) at Pink Pony at the Chippewa Hotel

(4) Pink Pony Hats

A Premiere Gift Pack from The Original Murdick’s Fudge.

Enter for your chance to win below! *Must be a Michigan Resident

Watch Michigan This Morning on August 25th to see if you and a guest will be escaping to beautiful Mackinac Island!