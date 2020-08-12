Group Gathers in Lansing for Rally to Reopen Bowling Alleys

Bowling alleys are allowed to open in phase five of the MI Safe Start Plan, but some people rallied in Lansing Wednesday for the rest of the state’s locations to reopen.

The Bowling Centers Association of Michigan is suing both Governor Gretchen Whitmer and Attorney General Dana Nessel over the executive order keeping their businesses closed.

The association members claim if bowling alleys around the state can’t reopen soon, they risk going out of business.

The association says bowling alleys statewide have the protocols in place to safely reopen.