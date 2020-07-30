Florida Teachers Signed Petition to Keep Schools Closed

The recent coronavirus surge in the U.S. has reached new highs, with almost 4.5 million cases and nearing 151,000 deaths since February.

Florida, Texas and California, three of the hardest hit states, have all set new single day death records. Nearly a quarter of all states have posted similar records in just the last week.

In Florida, 31,000 teachers have signed a petition asking, Governor Ron Desantis, to reverse his order requiring schools to reopen. But Desantis says he is not considering that a possibility right now.

The U.S. has about a quarter of the global total of confirmed COVID-19 cases.