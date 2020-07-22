Summer School Means In-Person, Face-to-Face Class for the TBAISD

Most school districts are gearing up to return right after Labor Day. And some parents are still deciding if they’ll be sending their kids. But we found one Traverse City program where they’re already back in class.

We’re all expecting that school will look a little different when most kids come back in the fall, but we’re starting to see changes already: from the signs in the window about social distancing and wearing a mask, to the health screening questions at the front door. They want to make sure you don’t have a fever, show no signs or symptoms of Coronavirus, and that you haven’t been in contact with anyone diagnosed with COVID-19.

TBAISD Special Education Teacher Cindy Barker says was nervous at first, but believes the district is well prepared. “I really wasn’t feeling a lot of trepidation because I knew all these protocols were put in place.”

Face-to-face, in-person classes started this week for the TBA-ISD summer program. They provide services for students with disabilities and impairments. TBAISD Special Education Supervisor MartyAnn Guiney says “Social distancing can be very tough for us because our students have needs where we have to get close to them to help them with self-care, or medical needs or mobility.”

In all of the ISD buildings, teachers wear masks or face shields -and sometimes even gloves and gowns. Guiney says, there’s no way to eliminate all risk, but they’re confident they’ve taken all the proper precautions. “A lot of our students are not wearing masks due to health concerns. So we have additional PPE that we wear to help protect staff and students.”

Barker says, “I mean I had my concerns, but I felt very comfortable because our administration has provided us with all the assurances that we would have policies and protocols in place… and we would be -as much as possible- safe and keeping our students safe. And that’s the important thing.”

Guiney says going back to school seven weeks ahead of most others helps to provide a good framework for what to expect in the fall. “We feel like this is a good opportunity for us to be putting some of these practices in place with a small group of students so we can focus on those students with high needs, and be prepared when we have our whole student body back in the fall. What we’re putting in place now we’re planning on using with our other students.”

That said, that doesn’t mean there couldn’t still be more changes, as new guidelines or recommendations come down from local and state health agencies or the CDC. “We’ve always been approaching it knowing we have to be flexible. We have updated our protocol several times because of changes. And we’re prepared to keep doing that.”

Some of the parents have decided not to send students to the summer program. Guiney says, “Obviously it’s a difficult decision for our families that they’re making right now, especially for our students who have health concerns.”

But for those that are here – the summer session seems to be off to a positive start. Barker says Tuesday was the first day back – and it was a good one. “It was truly magical. The kids were so happy to see us. And they were all smiles. I think that being back face to face is so wonderful. I do just really enjoy seeing the kids.” Guiney adds, “They like to be engaged, they miss their friends, they enjoy being challenged.” Barker agrees. “I think they benefit from their educational program and I know that the parents are feeling that too.”