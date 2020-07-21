Health Dept.: Possible COVID-19 Exposure at River Street Station in Manistee

District Health Department #10 (DHD#10) has identified a possible COVID-19 exposure site in Manistee.

DHD#10 says an individual who tested positive for COVID-19 could have exposed others at River Street Station in Manistee on July 11 and July 12.

Those who were at River Street Station on those dates are asked to self-monitor for symptoms for 14 days from the possible exposure date.

Those who are self-monitoring should keep away from family, close contacts, and roommates as much as possible.

For the latest coronavirus news and additional resources, click here.