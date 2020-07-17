Possible COVID-19 Exposure Sites Identified in Grand Traverse County

The Grand Traverse County Health Department has released a possible COVID-19 exposure site.

The health department says if you were at these locations on the dates and times listed, you could have been exposed to COVID-19 and should self monitor for symptoms.

KFC (Chums Corner in Traverse City)

July 8: 3:30 – 10 p.m.

July 9: 10:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.

July 10: 3:45 – 10 p.m.

July 11: 3 – 10 p.m.

July 4: 5-10 p.m.

July 7: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

July 8: 5 – 10 p.m.

July 10: 5 – 10 p.m.

The health department wants to remind people that if you are being tested for COVID-19, you should not be going out and visiting shops, restaurants, and other public places while waiting for results.

The Grand Traverse County Testing sites are:

