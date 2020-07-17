Possible COVID-19 Exposure Sites Identified in Grand Traverse County
The Grand Traverse County Health Department has released a possible COVID-19 exposure site.
The health department says if you were at these locations on the dates and times listed, you could have been exposed to COVID-19 and should self monitor for symptoms.
- KFC (Chums Corner in Traverse City)
July 8: 3:30 – 10 p.m.
July 9: 10:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.
July 10: 3:45 – 10 p.m.
July 11: 3 – 10 p.m.
- The Hayloft Inn (5100 E. Traverse Highway in Traverse City)
July 4: 5-10 p.m.
July 7: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.
July 8: 5 – 10 p.m.
July 10: 5 – 10 p.m.
The health department wants to remind people that if you are being tested for COVID-19, you should not be going out and visiting shops, restaurants, and other public places while waiting for results.
The Grand Traverse County Testing sites are:
- Munson Healthcare Foster Family Community Health Center (Priority 1 & 2 only)
- Northwest Michigan Health Services (testing all)
- Rite Aid at Chums Corner (testing all by appointment)
Click here for more testing centers.