White House Upends System For COVID-19 Data Collection

The Trump administration is rolling out a new system to streamline the way data is collected about the spread of COVID-19.

Now hospitals will send information on the number of COVID-19 patients and available beds and ventilators directly to the Department of Health and Human Services—not to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The Department of Human Services reports directly to President Trump, unlike the CDC, which is viewed as a public agency.

The portal collecting the information will be closed to the public.