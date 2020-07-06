Traverse City’s The Gym Listed as Potential COVID-19 Exposure Site

The gym where several Pit Spitters players work out has been listed as a potential COVID-19 exposure site.

The facility is called The Gym and is located on Park Street in Traverse City.

They say members who were there any day last week from Monday through Friday between noon and 4 p.m. may have been exposed.

They’re asking any gym members to self-monitor for symptoms of the coronavirus.

The Gym also says they sanitize regularly including nightly cleaning and disinfecting, hourly walk-throughs to sanitize surfaces, and wiping down equipment after it is used.

They say the ball players won’t be working out there for the time being.