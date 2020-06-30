COVID-19 Exposure Sites Identified in Oscoda, Leelanau Counties

District health department #2 announced a new possible exposure site.

If you were at the Family Fare in Mio on June 23, between 11:45 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. you may have been exposed to the virus.

The Benzie-Leelanau District Health Department says the same goes for the Streetside Grille in Suttons Bay.

If you were there this past weekend from noon to 9 p.m. on either Saturday or Sunday you should monitor yourself for coronavirus symptoms.