DIY Beauty Challenge: Magnetic Lashes

Magnetic lashes seem to be the latest cosmetic trend – with many social media beauty influencers testing them out. We were able to get ‘The Four’s Executive Producer, Jamie Thompson, and

Anchor, Michelle Dunaway to give them a try in this edition of ‘DIY Beauty Challenge’.

Both of these ladies ordered their magnetic lash products from Amazon.

Michelle was the first one to give it a go.

“Not really any instructions, other than to shake the liner about 10-20 times, apply to the upper lid, wait to dry for a minute and then stick the lashes on. Seemed simple enough, but I don’t typically use liquid liner. I lined the best I could and stuck the lashes on, only to discover that I didn’t get quite far enough to the inside of my eyelid. So I had to double up on the liner – which was a little bit of a mess. Once they stuck, they looked ok, but they’re pretty dramatic, especially with the thick, black liner. I think with a little bit of practice, they could be a great option for a big night out – but they certainly need heavy eye makeup to compliment them. Not something I would recommend for every day, unless you love makeup and getting really done up. I will say it was much easier than trying to use glue.”

When Jamie first found out about this product, it was through an advertisement on her Instagram feed. Curiosity struck – and a click later she was browsing the products and all of the info. She describes her self as pretty fair-skinned with very light-colored lashes, and unfortunately the only color to choose from was black – but, she was still up for the challenge.

After breaking into the package, Jamie felt a little unsure about it all, but in the end, it was pretty easy.

“Simply shake up the magnetic eyeliner, pick a pair of lashes (these came in 4 pairs, I used the smallest ones) and use the tweezers to put them on. I definitely struggled with the liner. You had to apply it pretty liberally, and my hand was pretty shaky”.

After a few tries and a few misses – she put them on.

“Once I got them on? BOOM. I LOVED THEM. And I’m sure after more practice, they would look even better. They were pretty fun! Definitely, a great option for a date night or special event.”

Here’s what she didn’t like about them – “I put them on Tuesday. Today is Friday, and I still can’t get the liner completely off one of my lids. I’ve tried makeup wipes, soap, and water, and it’s just taking a while to fully wear off.”

To see more ‘DIY Beauty Challenge’ segments – click here