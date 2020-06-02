Gov. Whitmer Testifies About COVID-19 Response

Governor Whitmer testified in front of a U.S. House Subcommittee to discuss the state’s response to the COVID-19 crisis.

She was one of three governors to do so.

The house committee on energy and commerce is looking into how states are responding and where they have seen shortfalls in federal assistance during the pandemic.

Governor Whitmer described the spike of COVID-19 cases in the state and the struggle to get enough testing supplies and PPE early on along with the steps taken to get through the peak of the curve.

She says the federal government needs to be more organized when addressing the states individually.

The testimony did have audio issues so that is why she may sound a bit off.

That’s precisely why it’s so important that we get this right, as we think about re-engagement. It’s also why I’m working with some of the best experts and epidemiologists in the country to inform every step of the way. Also working with a bipartisan group of mid-western governors to share information about how we’re phasing in our economies,” said Gov. Whitmer.

Governor Whitmer also asked for a nationwide plan for re-engagement so each state wouldn’t be developing their own guidelines with different expectations.