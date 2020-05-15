Antrim County Warns of Possible COVID-19 Exposure Sites

The Health Department of Northwest Michigan is warning of possible COVID-19 exposure sites in Antrim County.

Potential exposure sites are Bellaire Family Fare, BP Gas Station, Dollar General, or Subway between noon and 4 p.m. on Wednesday May 13.

Anyone who went to those locations should self monitor for 14 days.

The health department says to monitor for symptoms consistent with COVID-19 which include fever, cough, shortness of breath but also may include other symptoms such as fatigue, loss of taste and smell, and diarrhea.

