Coronavirus Crisis: Latest Updates

Last updated at 11:46 a.m. March 18

Updated 11:46 a.m. – The Mackinac Bridge Authority will stop accepting crash transactions March 21 to help prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Starting Saturday, Mackinac Bridge customers will need to pay with a credit or debit card, or use a MacPass card or windshield sticker.

Updated 11:30 a.m. – Health officials confirmed coronavirus in a woman who flew through the Chippewa County International Airport earlier this week.

Wednesday morning President Donald Trump says the U.S. and Canada agreed to close the border to non-essential traffic for the time being.

Algoma Public Health in Canada says the woman flew through the airport March 15.

It’s now the first positive case in the Algoma region.

The health department says if you flew on Delta 4212 into Chippewa County International Airport on March 15 at around 10:45 p.m. to call your health care provider.

The patient has since been discharged from the Sault Area Hospital in Ontario and is now in self-isolation at home.

In Michigan there are 65 confirmed cases according to the state website.

As of Tuesday night, there are two more cases in northern Michigan.

One is a man in Leelanau County who is now being treated at Munson Medical Center in Traverse City.

The other is man in Gaylord isolating at home.

There is a woman from Charlevoix County with the virus, but she is being treated downstate.

Montcalm County declared a local state of emergency after a case was confirmed there.

The Michigan Department of Corrections says two of its employees tested positive for COVID-19, both downstate.

Spectrum Health says one of its employees tested positive as well.

They say the worker is not in a direct patient care role.

Late Tuesday night Michigan lawmakers approved $125 million in emergency spending to curb the coronavirus crisis.

The bill passed with unanimous approval and will be signed by Governor Gretchen Whitmer.

$50 million will go to Health and Human Services to help with health care capacity.

$75 million will go to coronavirus public health emergency and response funding.