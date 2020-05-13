Michelle Cooks: Roasted Fennel and Gorgonzola Flatbread

‘The Four’s Michelle Dunaway has been kicking out some great meals from the West Michigan Cooks: At Home online cookbook. This time she tests out the Roasted Fennel and Gorgonzola Flatbread recipe from Shady Lane Cellars in Suttons Bay, and it smells and tastes amazing. Trust me, I was lucky enough to try a bite of it. For those of you who are trying gorgonzola for the first time – this is a great introduction to the flavor of this very potent cheese. The sweetness of the honey wonderfully balances out the saltiness and tartness of the gorgonzola – making it a real treat for those who are tired of the same, old dishes. Check out the video above for a step-by-step demonstration from Michelle.

Ingredients

• About 8” Flatbread (can use pre-made options like Naan, or find a quick and easy recipe online)

• 1⁄2 shallot, finely chopped

• 1⁄2 clove of Garlic, finely chopped

• 1 strip of bacon

• 1/8 cup of Crumbled Gorgonzola

• 1 Tbsp Honey

• 1/8 cup chopped Fennel

• 2 Tbsp Olive Oil

Directions

1. Preheat your oven to 425°F. Place your fennel in a small baking dish with a little bit of olive oil and bake for 15-20 minutes. The fennel should be cooked through and begin to brown on the edges.

2. In a small pan, cook your bacon.

3. Remove your bacon, add shallot and garlic to the same pan and cook slowly until translucent and soft, approximately 5 minutes. Remove from heat and set aside.

4. Place your flatbread on a sheet pan. Spread your shallots and garlic evenly over the bread.

5. Next, crumble your bacon and distribute evenly, then spread the Gorgonzola and fennel on top.

6. Lightly drizzle honey over the entire flatbread and bake for 8-12 minutes. The cheese should be melted and crust golden brown.

7. Remove from the oven, allow to cool, slice, and serve!

Today’s ingredients were provided by Burritt’s Fresh Markets.