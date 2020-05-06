Health in Focus: Caring for Mental Health at Jagannathan Neurosurgery with Dr. David

According to the Centers for Disease & Control, “People at are higher risk for severe illness, such as older adults, and people with underlying health conditions are also at increased risk of stress due to COVID-19″. With many of us in self-isolation, it is no surprise that we may need a little more help easing our minds.

Jagannathan Neurosurgery’s West Branch location just welcomed their newest member, Dr. Sarah Brown David who can help aid those who are feeling the panic during the pandemic.

Her excellent expertise and helpful tools range from – relational dynamics and self-awareness to behavioral therapy and coping methods.

On this edition of Health in Focus, we chat with Dr. David about current mental health concerns, and how she is still helping patients cope through COVID-19 virtually.

