BREAKING: Michigan Reports 1,137 New Coronavirus Cases, 103 COVID-19 Deaths

Michigan is reporting 1,137 new cases of the coronavirus and 103 new COVID-19 deaths.

Michigan now has 40,399 total confirmed coronavirus cases and 3,670 COVID-19 deaths.

The state updates these numbers every day at 3 p.m.

Tuesday the state was at 39,262 confirmed cases with 3,567 deaths.

The state is now providing weekly updates on the number of people who have recovered from COVID-19. These numbers will be updated every Saturday.

As of April 24, 8,342 are being reported as recovered in Michigan.

The state government is partnering with Meijer and the Food Bank Council of Michigan to help feed people during the coronavirus crisis.

The project between the State Emergency Operations Center and Food Bank Council is in response to the massive need placed on Michigan’s seven regional food banks.

Meijer initially sourced $1.6 million in food products with delivery to Michigan food banks starting this week, and delivery of a $2 million second round will start as early as May 1.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer is taking steps to make child care more affordable and accessible for families during the coronavirus crisis.

Wednesday she announced the Child Care Relief Fund, which will provide direct, non-competitive grants to child care providers.

The Child Care Relief Fund includes $100 million in federal CARES Act funding and $30 million from the state’s child care fund, both dedicated to be used only for child care services.

Wednesday morning the drug maker Gilead said a study of a possible treatment for the coronavirus met its treatment goal in a major study.

The Navy will investigate the circumstances surrounding the spread of the virus on the USS Theodore Roosevelt.

The ship’s captain was relieved of command after pleading for more action by the Navy to protect his crew from the virus.

For the latest coronavirus news and additional resources, click here.