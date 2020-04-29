Michigan Announces Partnership to Address Massive Need for Emergency Food

The state government is partnering with Meijer and the Food Bank Council of Michigan to help feed people during the coronavirus crisis.

The project between the State Emergency Operations Center and Food Bank Council is in response to the massive need placed on Michigan’s seven regional food banks.

Meijer initially sourced $1.6 million in food products with delivery to Michigan food banks starting this week, and delivery of a $2 million second round will start as early as May 1.

Food items provided include canned vegetables and fruit, pasta, hot and cold cereal, and protein products such as canned salmon, peanut butter and canned beans.

The state says Michigan’s food bank networks distribution has increased 41% since early March.

