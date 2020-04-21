Good Reads from Brilliant Books: Greenglass House Series

Anthony Ascione, from Brillant Books in Downtown Traverse, was back with us on ‘The Four’! This time he is sharing his recommendations for excellent reads, and today’s book series is one for the kiddos – and adults.

One of Anthony’s favorites is by award-winning author, Kate Milford who provides four tales of mystery and magic in her Greenglass House series.

Watch the video above to learn more about the Greenglass House series, and how you can get your hands on the books.

For more information about Brilliant Books, reading recommendations and how to order literature – click here