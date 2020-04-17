Second Person Dies From COVID-19 in Crawford County

Health officials are reporting the second death due to COVID-19 in Crawford County.

District Health Department #10 says a woman in her 80s is the second person to die from coronavirus in Crawford County.

The health department says she lived in a long-term care facility where she died.

“We wish to express our heartfelt sympathies to the family who lost their loved one,” said Kevin Hughes, DHD#10 Health Officer. “DHD#10 is working closely with long-term care facilities, assisted living residential homes and adult foster cares throughout our ten-county jurisdiction to provide guidance on preventing the spread of COVID-19.”