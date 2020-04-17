Lake Superior State University Adjusts Admission Policies Due to COVID-19
Since the coronavirus crisis, Lake Superior State University has made moves to reduce the financial burden for students.
The school is now waving enrollment and housing deposits for everyone.
LSSU became test optional last year and because SAT and ACT testing have been canceled for now students can provide self-reported high school grade point averages for admission and financial aid consideration.
The school says all summer 2020 classes will be held online.