BREAKING: First COVID-19 Case Announced in Benzie County

The Benzie-Leelanau District Health Department has reported its first case in a Benzie County resident.

The individual is a female recovering at home and the health department is unsure how she was exposed to the virus.

Health Officer, Lisa Peacock, states “We hope this individual has a full recovery. Anytime we are not able to identify a source of exposure, it reminds us that the virus is present in the community and the safest place for everyone currently is at home, only going out for essential needs when necessary”.

The health department is conducting an investigation and contact tracing with every test that is reported.

For up-to-date information on COVID-19, click here.