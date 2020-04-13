Second Positive Case of COVID-19 Confirmed in Lake County

District Health Department No. 10 announced Monday the second positive case of COVID-19 in a Lake County resident.

The health department is working quickly to investigate the case to determine potential close contacts to the individual.

“Please continue to follow Governor Whitmer’s orders for sheltering in place and strictly practice social distancing at this time,” said DHD No. 10 health officer Kevin Hughes. “As cases are increasing, it is important to understand that individuals may display symptoms differently and not all who are sick with COVID-19 will be sick right away.”