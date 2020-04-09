Michigan Becomes First State to Provide Food Program to Families Affected by School Closings

Michigan has become the first state in the country to gain federal approval of a program that will provide food to children who are affected by school closings due to COVID-19.

The program is called the Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer Program, or P-EBT.

This program provides temporary funding for emergency food needs for families affected by the pandemic.

Food assistance will go to students ages 5-18 who are enrolled in the Michigan Department of Education program and receive free or reduced meals.

The program is expected to reach around 895,000 students and it includes families that are currently receiving food assistance as well as those not currently enrolled in the program.

For more information, click here.