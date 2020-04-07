BREAKING: Nearly 19,000 Confirmed Cases of Coronavirus in Michigan, 845 Deaths

Health official say there are now 18,970 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Michigan, and 845 deaths.

The state updates these numbers every day at 3 p.m.

Monday the state was at 17,221 confirmed cases with 727 deaths.

Tuesday, the state Legislature has voted to extend the state of emergency declaration for the governor.

The governor’s state of emergency expires Tuesday and the only way to extend it was with a legislative vote.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer requested a 70 day extension lasting until mid-July. The Legislature will allow her 23 more days until the end of April and then they will reassess.

Locally, District Health Department #10 (DHD#10) reports a Crawford County man has died from COVID-19. The health department says the man was in his 80s and lived in a long-term care facility.

DHD#10 is also reporting the first confirmed case of coronavirus in Mason County.

In Mount Pleasant, The Isabella County Medical Care Facility confirmed six of its residents have been diagnosed with COVID-19.

All six residents are in one unit of the building. The Isabella County Medical Care Facility is a 100 bed nursing and rehabilitation facility.

The Grand Traverse County Health Department announced two more confirmed cases of COVID-19.

That brings the total number of cases in Grand Traverse County up to 15.

The health department announced the Holiday Station Store on S. Airport Road as a possible community exposure site connected to one of the new cases.

For the latest coronavirus news and additional resources, click here.