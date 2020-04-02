East Jordan Family Health Center Employee Tests Positive for Coronavirus

An employee of the East Jordan Family Health Center has tested positive for the coronavirus.

The employee has been quarantined at home since March 25, and is reported to be doing well with mild symptoms at this time. The individual had a history of traveling downstate and was involved with a large group setting.

Colleagues who worked directly with the employee have been under self-monitoring since March 25 and will continue for a minimum of 14 days.

The Bellaire and East Jordan Family Health Centers say have taken significant measures to prevent the transmission of the coronavirus within the facilities.