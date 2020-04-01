Safe Harbor Shelter to Close Nighttime Operations, Open for Limited Daytime Hours

For neighbors experiencing homelessness, things are already pretty difficult. Add a global pandemic, and the situation becomes a lot more complicated.

Now, another hardship: Safe Harbor shelter in Traverse City announced they will be suspending their overnight hours for the season. Hundreds of guests will no longer have a warm place to sleep at night.

Safe Harbor chairman Mike McDonald says it was a heartbreaking decision, but one that will keep everyone safe and healthy.

“The risk of our guests contracting COVID-19 in the shelter far outweighs any risk this time of year being out in the elements at this time of night. That drove our decision to close early,” said McDonald.

The shelter is closing their overnight services two weeks earlier than usual.

The shelter will open April 2 for limited day time hours, between 1 and 4 p.m. every day. Guests will be able to use the internet, take a shower, do laundry, collect their mail and have a place to warm up a bit.

“What we’re trying to do is provide a warm place for people and as time goes on, we don’t know how long we’ll operate this,” said McDonald.

Goodwill Northern Michigan’s Street Outreach team will continue their work. They will be checking on campsites and doing on-site COVID-19 screenings. They will also be passing out health pamphlets and information about where to find a free meal seven days a week.

Ryan Hannon from Goodwill says his team has placed around 30 high-risk individuals in motels to keep them safe, healthy and warm during this time, but they need help.

“We need help with drivers to deliver meals to them three times a week to those locations and that will free up our outreach workers to be able to be out here where we’re more needed,” said Hannon. “You can knock on the door and set the food down, [volunteers] do not need to be close to people.”

McDonald says Safe Harbor be able to stay open through the end of the month at least. They need at least five volunteers every day to keep things up and running.

To volunteer with Safe Harbor, go to https://www.gtsafeharbor.org/dayhosts/

If you’re interested in volunteering with Goodwill, you can sign up through United Way. Visit https://www.goodwillnmi.org/volunteer-now/