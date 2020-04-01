Fife Lake First Responder on Front Lines of COVID-19 Pandemic in California

A local EMT and firefighter from Fife Lake is on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic in California.

Justin Friend, a member of the Fife Lake Springfield Fire Department, joined Team Rubicon, a disaster response organization, last fall. His first mission sent him to California.

Friend is just getting started in California and will be assisting with patient care for anyone with the virus. He says he looks forward to bringing the skills he acquires in California back to the Fife Lake area.

“It’s just a really special opportunity to be able to help people who are in very bad situations and just be there to help,” Friend said.

Friend will be in California for the next 30 days.

His fellow EMTs and firefighters at Fife Lake Springfield Fire Department are asking everyone to keep him in your prayers.