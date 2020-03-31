Traverse City Realtor Discusses Options for Those Struggling With Mortgages During Coronavirus Crisis

The coronavirus crisis may also make keeping up with things like mortgage difficult for some.

9&10 News spoke with a realtor in Traverse City who says there are several things you should do if you think you’re falling behind or will miss a payment.

She says the first thing to do is reach out to your lender.

She also says that mortgages backed by Freddie Mac or Fannie Mae are suspending foreclosures or foreclosure related evictions right now.

“Banks aren’t over there ready to judge you if you’re going to call and say you’re going to be late. No one’s there thinking you’re a terrible person for not being able to pay. They’re there to work things through with you and get you back on the right track because they want you on the right track as much as you want to be there,” said Realtor Sally Roeser.

For resources that can help, click here.