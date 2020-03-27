KAIR Ready To Help Kalkaska Co. During Coronavirus Crisis

There are many local resources available in northern Michigan during the time of the coronavirus crisis.

That includes Kalkaska Area Interfaith Resources, which serves Kalkaska County.

They are open 10am-3pm Monday through Friday and have services like their resale store, a food pantry, and utility assistance.

“We’ve seen an influx of people at this time due to job loss and we are definitely there for the community,” said Executive Director Cathy Somes. “We have an email option where if someone is in need of food they can click on the website button, and it’ll direct it to my email and we’ll be able to answer questions for them that way too. And they can always call us most definitely.”

If you would like to donate to KAIR or if you are in need of their services, you can visit their website.