BREAKING: 2,856 Confirmed Coronavirus Cases in Michigan, 60 Deaths

Health official say there are now 2,856 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Michigan.

The state now says 60 people have died from the virus.

The state updates these numbers every day at 2 p.m.

Wednesday, the state was at 2,295 confirmed cases with 43 deaths.

Thursday morning, District Health Department #10 (DHD#10) reported the first COVID-19 death in Mecosta County.

DHD#10 says the 82-year-old Mecosta County man was admitted to Spectrum Health in Big Rapids on March 25.

DHD#10 also announced the first cases of coronavirus in Missaukee and Oceana counties.

These are all the counties in our viewing area with confirmed cases: Charlevoix, Chippewa, Clare, Emmet, Gladwin, Grand Traverse, Isabella, Kalkaska, Leelanau, Luce, Manistee, Mecosta, Midland, Missaukee, Montcalm, Newaygo, Oceana, Ogemaw, Otsego, Roscommon, and Wexford counties.

Michigan is currently ranked 5th in the nation for documented cases of COVID-19.

For the latest coronavirus news and additional resources, click here.