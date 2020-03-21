BREAKING: Coronavirus Case Confirmed in Gladwin County

The Central Michigan District Health Department has confirmed a positive COVID-19 case in a Gladwin County.

They say the patient has no known history of travel.

The health department wil be contacting those who have been in close contact with the patient and they will be assessed for symptoms and monitored appropriately.

So far, there are close to 800 confirmed cases of the virus in Michigan. 8 people have died, including a Macomb patient on Saturday night and a Grand Rapids patient Saturday afternoon.

Most of the cases are clustered downstate:

Detroit City: 248

Oakland County: 229

Macomb County: 101

Wayne County: 101

Washtenaw County: 21

Kent County: 21