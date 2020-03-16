Hannah’s Opens in Lake Leelanau

It’s never too late to follow your dream and one local Lake Leelanau mom is doing just that with her very own bakery.

Hannah Grinage just opened “Hannah’s” in Lake Leelanau and the shop is making a name for itself with their cupcakes and cookies-all made from scratch.

This dream has been 15-years in the making and has moved around just a little.

Hannah said, “I opened back in 2008 and I was all cakes all occasions in Traverse City and it was awesome.”

Awesome, yet exhausting!

Hannah was raising her family while running a business, but now her little ones are helping out in the kitchen.

Hannah said, “Now that my youngest went to kindergarten it’s just really nice to get this part of myself back again.”

Now that her dream is a reality, she is able to enjoy herself a little more and even said, “I came home the other day and I said to my husband and I was like it’s weird and he’s like what’s weird? I’m like, I think I’m happy!”

That’s because Hannah is able to bring both of her loves together. Her two daughters and sidekicks-Sophia and Sammie love spending quality time with mom.

Sophia said, “I’m super-duper proud because my mom has been working super-duper hard and she’s doing such a great job.”

Hannah said that parenting is not all sprinkles and rainbows, and “motherhood is definitely super demanding. When they’re young you’re with them 24/7 and you are their whole world.”

At the bakery, Hannah has her daughters help out and they are truly developing into motivated little kids.

Sophia said, “I’m learning how to start conversations with people and I’m learning how to bake things and I’m learning how to help people.”

Hannah put her dreams on hold for these sweet girls, but now they get to see her happier than ever.

Sophia said, “I love to see my mom happy and it’s important to me because she deserves everything because she does everything for everyone else and doesn’t have much time to focus for herself.”

Hannah said, “If you have a dream in your heart and you really feel passionate about and even if you pushed it away because you don’t have the time or the energy- i totally get that part… To pursue it. As time allows it to take it little by little.”

And if that’s not motivating enough, we’ll leave you with this.

“You should chase your dreams because everyone deserves to be happy and feel what my mom is feeling”, said young Sophia.

To learn more about Hannah’s in Lake Leelanau, click here.