Traverse City Pit Spitters hold annual media day

TRAVERSE CITY - On Friday afternoon the Traverse City Pit Spitters held their annual media day, as members of the media got their first chance to talk to members of the 2024 pit spitters squad. Most of the players that are returning are pitchers this year.

Josh Rebandt is back for his sixth year in a row as field manager and he’s excited to be back in TC for another summer.

“What’s a better spot to be than here in Traverse City in the summertime.” Said Rebandt

Todd Reid is also back for his sixth consecutive season as the bench coach and he’s ready to prepare the new group for the Northwoods League.

“It’s a lot of times a different environment, especially for our small school guys. They’ve never played in front of ,2500 or 3,000, we try to make sure we instill in them that the experience they’re getting is the closest to pro baseball that they can get. They’re playing 72 games in 76 days.” Said Reid.

The opening day starter will be in Aaron Forrest, who also started opening day for the Pit Spitters last year.

“Pitching in front of crowds like this is incredible, and there’s no better crowd than in Traverse City, but, getting the opening day start, it’s a big responsibility, but, you know, I think that speaks to the respect that skips got for me as a pitcher, and it’s mutual, you know, I mean, I’ve been able to come up and do a job the last couple of years, and, you know, I just want to try and continue that this year and start us off on the right foot.” Said Forrest.

The Pit Spitters open up the season on Memorial Day at Battle Creek.