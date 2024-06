EAST LANSING - The Beal City Aggies are heading back to the state title for the 3rd year in a row after beating Vermontville Maple Valley 5-1 in the state semifinal. The Aggies scored 3 runs in the first inning and got a great outing from Josh Wilson on the mound, he pitched the complete game only giving up 3 hits and one runs.

The Aggies will take on Norway in Division 4 state final Saturday at 2:30 as they look to become back-to-back state champs.