EAST LANSING - The Evart Wildcats beat Buchanan 8-3 in the state semifinal to advance into the state title game. The Wildcats found themselves down 2-1 in the 5th inning but back-to-back home runs from Kyrah Gray and Allyson Theunick made the score 3-2 Evart. The Wildcats then got some big time insurance as Katelyn Gostlin hit a three run home run to make the score 7-2, with Evart going on to win 8-3.

The Wildcats will take on Ottawa Lake Whiteford tomorrow at 3.